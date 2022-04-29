Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

NXT Level Up will feature the WWE in-ring debut of Arianna Grace (aka Bianca Carelli), who is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. She will be going up against Amari Miller, who debuted with the company back in mid-2021, but will also be working her first Level Up match tonight.

As noted, Grace revealed her new ring name earlier this week. She was then announced for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Level Up episode:

* Damon Kemp vs. Dante Chen in the opener

* Arianna Grace debuts vs. Amari Miller

* Andre Chase vs. Quincy Elliott in the main event

Stay tuned for more from NXT Level Up, which airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

