The third episode of WWE NXT Level Up will air tonight at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and you can find full spoilers at this link.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up will feature a rematch from the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as Malik Blade and Edris Enofe look for another win over Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Erica Yan

* Dante Chen vs. Javier Bernal

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT Level Up and be sure to join us later on for full coverage.

