Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up will feature two stacked tag team matches and a singles match.

Level Up will feature Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in their first match since being re-packaged as Tony D’Angelo’s enforcers.

Donovan and Lorenzo will go up against Dante Chen and Javier Bernal on tonight’s show. WWE noted in their preview that the henchmen will be looking to make The Don of NXT proud with a big-time victory in their first main event showdown.

As seen below, Donovan and Lorenzo tweeted to hype tonight’s show and it was teased that Tony D will also be appearing.

In other tag team action for tonight, Ivy Nile will team with Tatum Paxley to face Sarray and Erica Yan. This will be the opening match.

Roderick Strong will be accompanying Nile and Paxley to the ring. The storyline for this women’s tag team match is that Nile is reluctantly joining forces with Paxley after they previously failed to advance in the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This will be Yan’s first match since losing to Tiffany Stratton on the March 4 edition of NXT Level Up.

Sloane Jacobs vs. Thea Hail will also air on tonight’s episode. Jacobs is looking for momentum as she prepares for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. She has wrestled just two matches since signing with WWE – a loss to Nikkita Lyons on the March 29 NXT show, and a loss to Roxanne Perez on the April 15 Level Up episode. Hail is also looking for her first victory. She lost her debut to Nile on the April 8 Level Up episode, and then took another loss to Fallon Henley on the April 22 Level Up.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and you can click here for full spoilers.

Come watch The Don, Stacks, and 2 Dimez beat up a couple of chumps on @wwenxt LVL UP tomorrow 🤌🏻⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Wots5stO0b — Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) May 6, 2022

A new dynasty is rising…🇮🇹 Tune in to @NXTLevelUp tonight at 10 to watch @troydonovanwwe and I do what we do best. 🦵💥 pic.twitter.com/A2sfaB2MQH — Channing Lorenzo (@Channing_WWE) May 6, 2022

