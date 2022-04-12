Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network is being billed as a “colossal edition” of the show as three titles will be on the line.

NXT 2.0 will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on the line in a Five-Team Gauntlet Match. The titles were declared vacant last week, after it was reported that MSK’s Nash Carter was released over abuse allegations by his wife, Kimber Lee, who is still under contract to Impact Wrestling. WWE still has not acknowledged MSK or Carter’s release, but Carter’s profile page has been removed.

It’s believed that tonight’s NXT show will also feature a follow-up on the abduction of 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Last week’s show ended with NXT Champion Bron Breakker looking on as it was revealed that Joe Gacy and Harland were holding his father hostage, tied up in a cage.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0:

* Kushida vs. Von Wagner

* NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend against Solo Sikoa

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend against Dakota Kai

* Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles to be decided with five-team Gauntlet Match: Grayson Waller and Sanga vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us later on for full coverage at 8pm ET.

