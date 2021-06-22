A loaded line-up has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Samoa Joe will appear live tonight as a follow-up to last week’s return that saw him join the brand as the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature the grand opening of The Diamond Mine, Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, Adam Cole in action, and more.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Samoa Joe appears live after returning last week

* Million Dollar feud between Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight will continue after WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was attacked by Knight last week

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will be in action

* The encore of Franky Monet’s recent World Premiere

* The Diamond Mind opens up

* Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise

* More build for Great American Bash

