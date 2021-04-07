Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Night One of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The special event will air on the USA Network and WWE Network on Peacock. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 7pm ET via the WWE Network on Peacock, and all WWE digital platforms. The Kickoff will feature Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm.

The main Night One card will be headlined by Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, plus Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER. There will also be a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles, and a Gauntlet Eliminator to determine the Night Two challenger for NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET. Below is the current line-up for Night One:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Winner challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night Two.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

Kickoff Pre-show

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Below is the current card for Night Two, which airs tomorrow night:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

