The special Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air tonight on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT Spring Breakin’ will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Joe Gacy, plus a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title, the NXT 2.0 in-ring debut of NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live NXT Spring Breakin’ coverage at 8pm ET.

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Natalya and Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons

Nathan Frazer debuts vs. Grayson Waller

Sit-down Meeting with Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar

