Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature build for the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House” event, and will be headlined by a Steel Cage match.

WWE has added a new segment to tonight’s show and that’s a Prime Target preview for next week’s main event between Finn Balor and NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Tonight’s main event will see NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano defend against Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Prime Target preview for Finn Balor vs. NXT Champion Karrion Kross

* Arash Markazi interviews Pete Dunne

* Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

* WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase appears live to continue storyline with Cameron Grimes

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano defends against Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

