WWE NXT Super Tuesday II will air live tonight on the USA Network from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Tonight’s show will open with Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title. The main event will feature Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Steel Cage match, which is being billed as The Battle of The Badasses.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title opens the show

* Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Steel Cage Match as the main event

* Wade Barrett returns for commentary

Stay tuned for updates on NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.