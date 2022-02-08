Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be the go-home show for next week’s Vengeance Day special.

NXT will air on Syfy for the next two weeks starting with tonight’s show. It’s believed that there will be limited commercial interruptions with more picture-in-picture commercial breaks.

Tonight’s show will feature the semi-finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Mandy Rose defending the NXT Women’s Title against Kay Lee Ray, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Vengeance Day Championship Summit between Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

* LA Knight vs. Sanga

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.