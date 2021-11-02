Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s Halloween Havoc special.

WWE has announced two tag team matches for tonight’s show – Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, plus Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Toxic Attraction is also expected to appear tonight to celebrate last week’s title wins. Mandy Rose captured the NXT Women’s Title from Raquel Gonzalez, while Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, and the former champions, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone

* Tony D’Angelo appears on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Cameron Grimes appears in “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

