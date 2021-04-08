Night Two of WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand And Deliver” will air tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Karrion Kross vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor, the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, and more.

Be sure to join us for live Takeover coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

