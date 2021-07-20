Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Raquel Gonzalez defending her NXT Women’s Title against Xia Li.

The Diamond Mine will be in tag team action tonight as Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust go up against Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

Tonight’s show will also feature a follow-up to Mandy Rose’s return, Cameron Grimes’ continuing his butler duties for Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The 2021 Breakout Tournament continues

* What’s next for NXT Champion Karrion Kross?

* Tyler Rust and Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Xia Li

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

