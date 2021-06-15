Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

WWE is teasing a big segment for tonight’s show after General Manager William Regal said it’s time for change following Sunday’s Takeover event.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.