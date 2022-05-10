Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature fallout from last night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ special.

Last week’s show ended with Joe Gacy’s disciples carrying NXT Champion Bron Breakker away after Breakker retained in the main event. There will likely be a follow-up to that angle on tonight’s show.

WWE has announced several women’s matches for tonight’s show, including the re-debut of Kay Lee Ray as Alba Fyre. The inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will also begin tonight but WWE has not announced the bracket yet. The confirmed participants are Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Sloane Jacobs, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, Arianna Grace, and Roxanne Perez.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray) returns to action

* Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a non-title match

* The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

* Natalya vs. Cora Jade

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

