The Road to Stand & Deliver will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s NXT show will be headlined by RAW Superstar Robert Roode taking on Bron Breakker. Roode is sure bring NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler with him, who will defend against Breakker at Stand & Deliver.

The finals of the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will also air tonight with Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray. The winners will advance to Stand & Deliver to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

There will also be two more qualifiers for the NXT North American Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver on tonight’s show. Santos Escobar qualified for the match last week by defeating Cameron Grimes. He and champion Carmelo Hayes are the only confirmed participants as of this writing. After tonight’s two qualifiers, there will be just one more open spot for the match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Stand & Deliver NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

* Stand & Deliver NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray

* Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

