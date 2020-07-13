News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – A Night of Grudge Matches, Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network will be the final episode before WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will be a “Night of Grudge Matches” with Randy Orton vs. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza in an Elimination Match, plus Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Kairi Sane and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* R-Truth goes one-on-one with Randy Orton

* Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins clash in a WrestleMania rematch

* The Viking Raiders square off with Andrade & Angel Garza in an Elimination Tag Team Match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.