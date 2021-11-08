Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky with build for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

It’s expected that Bobby Lashley will be back in the storylines with tonight’s show. He has not appeared on TV since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel, but he did return to action at the recent WWE live events in England, and just lost to WWE Champion Big E at Saturday’s show in London.

The arena is advertising Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos for tonight’s show, plus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

