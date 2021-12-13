Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota with more build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s the RK-Bro-Nament finals with The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, likely for a title match at Day 1.

WWE has also announced that Bobby Lashley will address last week’s attack on WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. It’s believed that this will lead to Lashley being added to the Triple Threat for the WWE Title at Day 1.

The arena has two matches advertised for tonight’s show, likely dark main events if they happen – Owens vs. Rollins vs. Lashley vs. Big E for the title, plus Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Regarding Lynch, it’s believed that her feud with Liv Morgan will continue tonight. WWE has teased a rematch between the two after Lynch retained last week via handful of tights. The rematch is rumored for WWE Day 1.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.