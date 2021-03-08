Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming Fastlane and WrestleMania 37 pay-per-views.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature the Almighty WWE Title Celebration hosted by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the rest of The Hurt Business. Lashley will be celebrating last week’s big title win over The Miz, and ushering in The Almighty Era.

WWE also announced that Braun Strowman will be on tonight’s RAW to demand an apology from Shane McMahon for how The Monster Among Men has been treated as of late. It’s believed that this will lead to Strowman vs. McMahon at WrestleMania but that has not been confirmed.

WWE has not confirmed any other segments or matches for tonight’s RAW but it’s possible that RAW Women’s Champion Asuka returns on tonight’s show after being away since taking the stiff kick to the mouth from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Asuka was recently called out by her partner Charlotte Flair, who wants a WrestleMania title shot.

