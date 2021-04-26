Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will include an address by the returning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who did not appear last week. Lashley will speak on Drew McIntyre and their title match at Backlash.

The one match announced for tonight’s show will feature McIntyre and Braun Strowman teaming to face former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE. This will be a rematch from last week, which saw T-BAR and MACE win by DQ as they were unmasked.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.