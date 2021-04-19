Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more fallout from WrestleMania 37 and build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has announced the first-ever singles match between Braun Strowman and Randy Orton for tonight’s RAW. Asuka and Charlotte Flair will also lock up.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for the first time ever

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* Drew McIntyre demands answers from MVP after attack by T-BAR and Mace

