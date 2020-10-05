Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has announced a six-man main event for tonight’s RAW with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton.

The Brand-To-Brand Invitational will also continue tonight as Bray Wyatt has been invited to appear on The KO Show with Kevin Owens. This comes after Owens appeared on last Friday’s SmackDown for The KO Show with Alexa Bliss, which ended with The Fiend attacking Owens.

It’s also possible that RAW Underground will return this week. The “worked shoot-style” fighting competition took a week off last Monday due to the COVID-19 situation.

RAW will be facing heavy competition from the NFL tonight as there are two Monday Night Football games scheduled – the New England Patriots vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers vs. the Atlanta Falcons. That is the only major sports competition for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

