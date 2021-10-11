Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California with the first red brand matches for the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Tonight’s tournament matches include Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal, Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods, Doudrop vs. Natalya, and Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke.

RAW will also be headlined by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair teaming up to face Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal

* King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet

* Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round Match: Doudrop vs. Natalya

* Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

* WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre face-off in the ring to build to Crown Jewel

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

