Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

RAW will be headlined by AJ Styles vs. Omos, The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows, and more. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE Day 1

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows in the ring

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.