News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Double Contract Signing, Extreme Rules Build

Tonight’s taped WWE RAW will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL with more build to WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view.
Tonight’s show will feature a double contract signing for the pay-per-view – for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. RAW will also see the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continue.
WWE has not published an official preview for tonight’s RAW but they are focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:
* Double contract signing for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show
* Will Seth Rollins continue his reign of terror?
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
