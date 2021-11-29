Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

RAW will mark WWE’s debut at the new venue on Long Island. There’s no word on if SmackDown Superstars will be appearing tonight but some are advertised as the dark main event listed is Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to RAW

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.

