News for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode – Champion vs. Champion and More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with more build for WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view.

The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is a Champion vs. Champion match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka taking on WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Bayley’s partner Sasha Banks is expected to be at ringside, as is Kairi Sane.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but it’s likely we will see updates to the current feuds between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, MVP and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, plus Randy Orton’s storyline, among others.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

