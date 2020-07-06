News for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode – Champion vs. Champion and More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with more build for WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view.
The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is a Champion vs. Champion match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka taking on WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Bayley’s partner Sasha Banks is expected to be at ringside, as is Kairi Sane.
WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but it’s likely we will see updates to the current feuds between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, MVP and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, plus Randy Orton’s storyline, among others.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE Renames Extreme Rules Pay Per View Once Again
- New Report On WWE Superstar Approaching Vince McMahon About Enforcing COVID-19 Precautions
- Konnan Talks About CM Punk Negotiating With AEW: “He Was Asking For Too Much”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?