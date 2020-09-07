The 2020 Labor Day edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they are teasing that Randy Orton will continue his warpath as he prepares to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions on September 27. They are also teasing that McIntyre will be held off the show again this week to sell his jaw injury.

An official RAW preview should be released later in the day and we will keep you updated. It’s believed that more Clash of Champions matches will be confirmed on tonight’s show.

