Tonight’s live WWE RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida will feature fallout from Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

WWE has only announced Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for tonight’s show. It looks like this will be the main event of the show, and could be the end of the Rollins vs. Mysterio feud. This match comes after Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Rollins and Murphy at Payback last night.

It will be interesting to see if RETRIBUTION appears on tonight’s RAW. They did not appear on SmackDown or Payback, but WWE did mention them during the two shows.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

