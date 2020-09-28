Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with fallout from last night’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight’s show, but it’s likely that the build for the October 25 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will begin tonight. RAW Underground will also continue tonight with a possible follow-up to how last week’s segments ended with SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman standing tall following his win over Dabba-Kato.

WWE did note during the Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show that RAW will feature an update on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were scheduled to defend against The Riott Squad last night but WWE announced that both of the champions were not medically cleared to compete. Their status will be addressed during tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

