Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature the fallout from last night’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but it’s likely that new WWE Champion The Miz and new WWE United States Champion Riddle will appear to follow up on their big wins at Elimination Chamber.

It’s also likely that RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will appear to begin her next feud after the Elimination Chamber match with Lacey Evans was nixed due to Evans’ pregnancy. WWE is expected to really pick up the build for Fastlane and WrestleMania 37 soon, which means returns for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and other happenings.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

