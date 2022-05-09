The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with fallout from last night’s Premium Live Event.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight but the build to Hell In a Cell on June 5 should begin.

WrestleMania Backlash saw the reveal of Rhea Ripley as the newest disciple to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, helping him defeat AJ Styles, so it’s likely that the Judgment Day storyline will continue tonight.

A new challenger for Cody Rhodes is also being teased now that he defeated Seth Rollins in their rematch last night. The arena has Rhodes vs. Rollins advertised for tonight’s show but that will likely be just a dark main event, if it happens at all.

WWE and the arena do not have Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos advertised for tonight’s show, but an appearance by The Bloodline is possible as a follow-up to their win over RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

