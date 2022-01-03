The first WWE RAW of 2022 will take place tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina with fallout from WWE Day 1.

No matches or segments have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing that The Miz and Maryse will respond to what happened at Day 1 with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. A mixed tag team match has been rumored.

There is no word on if new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing tonight, but it’s likely that some sort of match will be held to determine the next #1 contender, unless a rematch for Big E is booked.

Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory and AJ Styles vs. Omos are possible for this week after being nixed last week due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The next WWE pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble on January 29, so the build for that event should begin some time soon, if not tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.