Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will be the go-home show for next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE has announced a non-title Gauntlet Match main event for tonight’s show, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Miz. The winner will get to enter next Sunday’s WWE Title Elimination Chamber last.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature McIntyre on MizTV with The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE has not announced any other matches or segments for tonight’s RAW. It’s possible that more matches for the Chamber pay-per-view will be confirmed tonight.

