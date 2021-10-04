Tonight’s WWE RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee will feature Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

Some of the names eligible for picks on tonight’s show include SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, among others.

Paul Heyman and The Usos are set to appear on tonight’s show, and Brock Lesnar is rumored but not confirmed. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stated on Friday’s SmackDown that he wanted Heyman to go to RAW to guarantee that The Usos were drafted to SmackDown, telling The Usos to leave Heyman for dead at RAW if he can’t make that happen.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who is returning to further the feud with Lashley for a match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

