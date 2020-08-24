News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Keith Lee Debuts, SummerSlam Fallout, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, which has been transformed into WWE ThunderDome.

RAW will feature red brand fallout from SummerSlam, plus the first build for next Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Keith Lee debuts on RAW

* Aleister Black returns on The Kevin Owens Show

