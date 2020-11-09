Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view with Second Chance Qualifying.

The Second Chance Qualifier will feature Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Elias going at it in a Triple Threat to determine the final member of the Men’s Team RAW. The winner will earn the fifth and final spot, joining AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman.

RAW will also feature “A Moment of Bliss” with host Alexa Bliss tonight. Her special guest will be Drew McIntyre, to continue the storyline between McIntyre, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton. WWE noted in their official RAW preview that The Fiend will use the segment to deliver his own message to McIntyre on behalf of Bliss.

WWE has not announced any further matches or segments for tonight’s RAW.

