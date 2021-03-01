Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming Fastlane and WrestleMania 37 events.

RAW will be headlined by WWE Champion The Miz making his first title defense since winning the title at Elimination Chamber. He will defend against Bobby Lashley.

Tonight’s RAW will also see Drew McIntyre make his first appearance since losing the WWE Title to Miz at Elimination Chamber, which came after an attack by Lashley. There is no word on what WWE has in store for McIntyre tonight, but it will be interesting to see if he gets involved in the WWE Title match or continues his feud with Sheamus.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

