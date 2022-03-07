Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE has announced a special Cleveland Homecoming Party with Logan Paul and The Miz for tonight’s show, plus a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s RAW:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins with the titles on the line

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returns to RAW for a special appearance

* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland Homecoming Party as they prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge explains why he attacked AJ Styles last week

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

