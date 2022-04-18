Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY with more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.

RAW will be headlined by two title matches. WWE United States Champion Finn Balor will defend against Theory, while Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

It looks like Becky Lynch may return to RAW on tonight’s show, her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Events website has Lynch advertised for tonight, plus she returned to the ring at weekend live events, working Triple Threats with Belair and Rhea Ripley.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Kevin Owens will give a lie detector test to Ezekiel

* Double Wedding for Akira Tozawa & Tamina Snuka and Reggie & WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, officiated by R-Truth

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defends against Theory

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

