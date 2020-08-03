News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – US Title Match, Drew McIntyre to Address Randy Orton, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air on a tape delay from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL with more build for SummerSlam.
RAW will open up with MVP vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, and the title will be on the line. No other matches have been announced for tonight.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:
* Will Asuka be out for retribution on Sasha Banks & Bayley?
* How will Drew McIntyre respond to Randy Orton’s attack?
* Apollo Crews and MVP will battle for the United States Title to kick off Raw
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
