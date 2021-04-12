Tonight’s WWE RAW will be the biggest episode of the year, featuring fallout from Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

RAW will take place from the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida. This show will mark WWE’s first event under the new residency at the Yuengling Center.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show but it’s likely that new red brand champions will appear – RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles, and WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

It will be interesting to see if “The Fiend” Randy Orton appears after last night’s loss to Randy Orton, which was apparently caused by Alexa Bliss. It looks like WWE has a new chapter in that storyline to continue. An appearance by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is also possible to celebrate his Night One win over Drew McIntyre.

The RAW After WrestleMania usually features surprises and call-ups, but there’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for this year.

Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

