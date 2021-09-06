WWE has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by Charlotte Flair defending the RAW Women’s Title against Nia Jax, plus a Tag Team Turmoil match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner facing WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules

* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend against Akira Tozawa

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defend against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

* Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton with 7 teams – AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to defend against Nia Jax

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

