News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown – AJ Styles to Defend, Otis and Mandy Rose, More

Tonight’s taped WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature two title matches.
WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Gran Metalik, which Nikki Cross receives a rematch from WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with the blue brand title on the line. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi has also been announced for tonight, and we will see the return of Otis and Mandy Rose as their love story continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* AJ Styles to take on Gran Metalik in Intercontinental Championship Match
* Bayley and Nikki Cross set for SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch
* Naomi looks to send her own message in match against Lacey Evans
* Otis and Mandy Rose’s love story continues on SmackDown
Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET and stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Aleister Black Makes Interesting Series of Posts After RAW Angle, Teases Possible Changes?
- AJ Styles Guesses That WWE Is Most Likely Running Events At The Performance Center Until 2021
- Backstage Talk on How WWE Stars Feel About Leon Ruff
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- WWE Payback Reportedly Planned for One Week After SummerSlam
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing