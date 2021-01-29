Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature the final build before Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any SmackDown go-home matches as of this writing, but they are teasing that Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make one last stand before Sunday’s Last Man Standing match, as seen in the promo below.

WWE has announced that the 2021 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue on tonight’s 205 Live episode. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will face Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan) in a first round match.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will also feature the first singles bout between Jake Atlas and August Grey.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and 205 Live shows, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.