Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more build for the upcoming SummerSlam event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defends against King Shinsuke Nakamura

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair sign their SummerSlam contract

* John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face to hype their SummerSlam main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

