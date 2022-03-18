The Road to WrestleMania 38 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

WWE has announced just one segment or match for tonight’s show, and that’s a collision with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE wrote in their official SmackDown preview, “After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a Madison Square Garden Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast. Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with The Head of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.”

It’s likely that King Xavier Woods will make his return to SmackDown tonight. Woods had been out of action since suffering a calf injury in January, but he returned at last weekend’s live events because Big E suffered a broken neck on last Friday’s SmackDown. WWE had plans for a six-man match at WrestleMania 38 with The New Day vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch, but now we should find out if that will turn into a standard tag team match with Big E being out.

The WWE Events website has Ronda Rousey advertised for tonight’s show. There should be a follow-up to last week’s show-closing brawl with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.