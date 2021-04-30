Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature two big title matches as the show goes up against the NFL Draft.

The main event of tonight’s SmackDown will see Daniel Bryan face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Career vs. Title match. Bryan will be banned from SmackDown if he loses.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will also be in action tonight, defending against Big E in a WrestleMania 37 rematch.

WWE has not announced any other matches for tonight’s show but it’s likely that there will be a second vignette from Aleister Black, who returned to TV last week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

