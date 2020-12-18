Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will air on FS1 due to college football coverage on FOX.

This will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that SmackDown will feature a Champagne Toast with Carmella, plus the first annual Sami Awards with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Carmella’s Champagne Toast segment

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hosts the first annual Sami Awards

* The latest between Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

